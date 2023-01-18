Jeffrey Scott Timmermeier, 60, of Litchfield, passed away at his residence on Wednesday, Jan. 11, 2023 at 12:29 pm.

He was born Nov. 2, 1962, in Alton, to Robert “Mike” Michael Timmermeier and Janet L. Stahl Timmermeier.

He married Tracy D. Drake Timmermeier on July 8, 1989 in Staunton.

He was an adjuster for Olin Corporation for 41 years.

Jeffrey enjoyed fishing and mushroom hunting, watching sports and working on puzzles.

He is survived by his spouse, Tracy Timmermeier of Litchfield; children, Devin (Kate) Timmermeier of Benton, Dustin Timmermeier of Saint Louis, MO, Shelsie Timmermeier of Gillespie, Jace Timmermeier of Gillespie, Drew Timmermeier of Nashville, TN; grandchildren, Stephanie, Lucas, Michael; siblings, Dawn (Jerry) Spickerman of Edwardsville, Stacy Coyne of Staunton and brother in law, Carl Starr of Carlinville.

Jeffrey was preceded in death by his parents; sister, Vadena Starr and brother in law, Tom Coyne.

Visitation was held on Monday, Jan. 16, 2023 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Funeral Mass was held on Tuesday, Jan. 17, 2023 at St. Michael’s Church, Staunton.

Burial was held at St. Michael’s Cemetery, Staunton.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family.

