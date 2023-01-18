Jacke Lynn Golbricht, Sr., 66, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Jan. 12, 2023 at Missouri Baptist Hospital in St. Louis, MO.

Jacke was born on Sept. 29, 1956 to Melvin and Frances (Cannady) Golbricht in Red Bud.

On Nov. 7, 1984 he married Susan Thompson in St. Louis, MO. Jacke graduated from Sandoval High School with the class 1975.

Shortly after high school, Jacke enlisted in the US Navy and was assigned to the USS Coral Sea. After serving his country, he worked several jobs, including World Color Press in Salam, where he was a machine operator, cooking at Jack’s Back restaurant in Carlinville, and was a salesman and delivery driver for Rent-A-Center in Carlinville.

Jacke enjoyed listening to classic rock music and watching wrestling. He enjoyed spending time with his grandsons and being with his family.

Jacke is survived by his wife Susan; sons, R.J. (Kayla) Thompson of Rochester, Jacke L. Golbricht, Jr. of Carlinville, Brandon Golbricht of Carlinville; grandsons, Leylyn Golbricht, Oliver Thompson; several nieces and nephews.

Jacke was preceded in death by his parents, Melvin L. and Frances LaHoma Golbricht; brothers, Thomas Golbricht and Gary Golbricht.

There will be no visitation.

Memorial services will be held on Monday, Jan. 23, 2023, at 11 a.m. at Camp Butler National Cemetery, Springfield.

Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin Center for the Developmentally Disabled.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

