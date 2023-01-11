Norma Loraine Stone, 89, of Carlinville, passed away Dec. 28, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born May 28, 1933 in Carlinville, daughter of the late Eugene and Mary (Geninatti) Monetti.

Norma married Norman Stone, on April 26, 1951. Norman passed away in 1979.

Norma was a devout Catholic; her faith was an inspiration. She was a member of the Ss. Mary & Joseph Church and the Altar Society.

She was known for her kind smile and gentle soul. She loved cheering on the Chicago Cubs, and gardening.

Norma retired after 30 years with the General Telephone Company in Carlinville.

Norma is survived by her sons, Steven (Cathy) Stone of Carlinville, Tom (the late Beverly) Stone of East Alton, and Fr. Jeffrey Stone of Greenville; seven grandchildren, Melissa Stone, Michael (Danielle) Stone, Anthony Stone, Timothy (Elizabeth) Stone, Gene Stone, Rebecca (Daren) Loy, and Katie (Matthew) Cunningham; six great-grandchildren; numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her brother, Eugene C. “Tech” Monetti.

Services were held at Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2022.

Burial took place at New Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may go to Ss. Mary & Joseph Catholic Church.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.