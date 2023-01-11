Guy Alan McWilliams, 72, a resident of Prairie Grove, Arkansas, passed away Monday, Jan. 2, 2023 at his home in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

He was born Dec. 6, 1950 in Carlinville, the son of Harry and Wilma (Conroy) McWilliams.

Guy served in the United States Marine Corps.

He loved his job as a Construction Superintendent building homes.

He was an avid learner, loved history, loved the outdoors and enjoyed hobby farming.

He is survived by his wife of 51 years Nena McWilliams; one son Jay McWilliams (Rose) of Shutesbury, Massachusetts; daughters Tanya Moore (David) of Greer, South Carolina, Laura Ball (John) of Farmington, Arkansas; brother Steve McWilliams (Sally) of Peachtree City, Georgia; sister Christy McWilliams of Mount Pleasant, South Carolina; eight grandchildren, Aiyana, Siearra, and Kai Moore, Ivy and Holly McWilliams, and Josh, Taylor and Alyssa Ball.

He was preceded in death by his parents and one daughter Sonya McWilliams.

Memorial service was held on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, at Luginbuel Chapel in Prairie Grove, Arkansas.

