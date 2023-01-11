Carlinville Wrestling Club sixth out of 23 teams at Jacksonville

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Last week, the Carlinville High School wrestling team picked up a pair of dual victories on the road, while the youth of the Carlinville Wrestling Club pieced together a sixth-place effort in a 23-team competition at Jacksonville’s ‘Battle in the Bowl.’

CHS wrestling beats Taylorville, Decatur Eisenhower

The number 36 was the magical tally for the CHS wrestling team at Taylorville Jan. 4.

The Cavaliers defeated Decatur Eisenhower, 36-23, and the host Tornadoes, 36-15.

Jake Schwartz, Samantha Scott and Blake Pruitt led the Cavaliers with two individual wins apiece.

Kaelen Furness, Ronald LaPlante and Devon Hulett each added single victories that were acquired in a split.

Carlinville was back in action the next night against Quincy Notre Dame and Riverton at home. The Cavaliers lost both matches, 8-21 and 16-53, respectively. Schwartz, Pruitt, LaPlante and Scott each repeated their individual performances from 24 hours earlier.

CWC sixth out of 23 teams at Jacksonville

Another successful weekend is in the books for the CWC.

The future generation of Cavaliers took to the mats at the ‘Battle in the Bowl’ and made a lengthy trip to Jacksonville worth every mile.

Carlinville placed sixth out of 23 squads and brought home 10 individual championship victories.

Isabella Huff, Thane Peterson, Zeke Watkins, Crosby Michaelis, Colt Rosentreter, Wesley Smith, Ayden Davis, John Marshall, Charlie Lake and Donte Hernandez all ranked first in their respective weight classes.

Jaxson Rabida, Ty Rosentreter, Derrence Whitehead, Rex Watkins, Hudson Davis, Desiriah Whitehead, Disaiah Whitehead, Talon Fosnock, Riley Smith. Doniven Turner and Damon Whitehead headlined a surplus of 11 runner-up finishers.

Greyson Davis ranked third in his competition while Gage Graves, Ike Watkins, Hudson Haulk, Jensen Rabida, Derimiah Whitehead and Drake Peterson all came in fourth.