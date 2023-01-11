Charles Robert Winsel

Charles Robert “Chuck” Winsel, 88, of Carlinville, passed away Monday afternoon, Jan. 9, 2023 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

Charles was born on Jan. 29, 1934 to Robert and Mary (Black) Davis in Woodburn. On Dec. 24, 1954 he married Marjorie “Tootie” Rainey in Carlinville.

Chuck was a miner at Little Dog Coal Mine in Gillespie for several years, then was a union construction laborer for several more years, and retired in 1998 as a custodian for the Carlinville School District.

He enjoyed fishing and watching westerns on television. He and Tootie went dancing almost every Saturday night in Jerseyville.

Chuck was a former member of the Moose Lodge in Jerseyville.

He had a special Jack Russell Terrier named “Jenny” for many years.

Chuck is survived by his wife of 68 years, Marjorie “Tootie” Winsel; sons, Chuck Winsel of Virden, Mike (Pam) Winsel of Carlinville; daughter, Vicky (Barry) Ray of Carlinville; grandsons, Chuck (Glennys) Winsel, Robert Lee Winsel, Loren Summers, Tyler Summers, John Winsel (fiancée Molly Reiher), Joel Winsel, Jarid Winsel; granddaughters, Amanda (J.P.) Roberts and Courtney (Brad) McDonald, Lauren Summers; great-grandsons, Amos McDonald, Brady and Case Roberts; great-granddaughters, Emma Winsel and Paige Roberts; three brothers, Dale Lee Davis of FL, David Winsel of South Roxanna, Tommy Winsel of Wood River; sister, Barbara McGee of South Roxanna; several nieces and nephews.

Chuck was preceded in death by his parents, Robert A. Winsel and Mary Ruth Davis; a brother, Robert Winsel and a sister, Lola “Odie” Wagner.

There will be no public visitation or funeral service.

Private Family Funeral services will be held on Thursday, Jan. 12, 2023 at the Bethel Ridge Cemetery, Carlinville, with Rev. Cliff Woodman, officiating.

Memorials are suggested to the Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.

