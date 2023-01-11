Charles Allen Siegel, 77, of Carlinville, passed away Thursday morning, Dec. 29, 2022 at Carlinville Area Hospital.

He was born April 24, 1945 to Charles and Ellen (Weller) Siegel in Carlinville.

Charlie married Kathryn Christina Pocklington on Sept. 24, 1971 at St. Paul’s United Church of Christ.

Charlie graduated from Carlinville High School in 1963. He later attended Lincoln Land College where he earned his associates degree.

He was also a US Army Veteran of the Vietnam War.

Charlie worked at Rathgeb Brothers for 40 years as a shop foreman. He then went to Konneker-Brown and then Sievers where he worked until he retired in 2014.

He loved working in the community, devoting his time to various projects. He loved working in his shop fixing and building things.

Charlie was a member of St. Paul’s UCC and he belonged to the St. Paul’s Brotherhood. He was a member of the Masonic Lodge, Mt. Nebo #76, the M & M Shriners, the American Legion, and the Order of the Eastern Star.

Charlie was on the school board of Carlinville District #1 for 20 years, he was currently a member of the Macoupin County Board. He previously served on the St. Paul’s UCC council.

Charlie is survived by his wife, Kathy Siegel; daughter, Christi Harris of Standard City; son, Craig (Crystal) Siegel of Lincoln; granddaughters, Jesska Buchanan of Bunker Hill, Brittany Buchanan of Gillespie, Mackenzie Harris of Hornsby; grandsons, Tyler Siegel of Carlinville, David Harris of Litchfield, Brent Siegel and Cameron Siegel of Lincoln; great grandchildren, Jaxson Siegel and Aubrey Shelby; sister, Judy Gorrell of Ashmore; brother-in-law, Wally (Julia) Pocklington and Bob (Bert) Pocklington; several nieces and nephews.

He is preceded in death by his parents and his son, Charles Brent Siegel.

Visitation was held on Tuesday, Jan. 3, 2022 with funeral service following at the Heinz Funeral Home in Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to the Shriners Children’s Hospital or St. Paul’s UCC.

Visit heinzfuneralhome.com to leave condolences.