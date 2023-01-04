Raymond “Jack” Love

Raymond Wayne “Jack” Love, 97 of Carlinville, passed away Friday evening, Dec. 30, 2022, at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

Jack was born May 27, 1925 in Carlinville, a son of Raymond E. and Alma Ava (Anderson) Love.

Jack proudly served in the Navy during WW II and the Army during the Korean War. On July 3, 1948 he married Bernice M. Hart in Bowling Green, Missouri.

Jack was known for his devotion and spending his lifetime to farming in the Carlinville area. He was a 50-year member of the Carlinville Moose Club, VFW John L. Meyer Post 1104, and the Guy Baird American Legion Post #554.

He loved to garden.

Raymond is survived by daughter, Jodie (John) Langheim of Chatham; seven grandchildren; 16 great grandchildren; three great great-grandchildren; brother, Roland (companion Margaret Upton) Love of Jacksonville; several nieces and nephews.

Jack was preceded in death by his parents, wife Bernice in 2009; son Ray Love; grandson Troy Langheim; brothers, Joseph, Clarence, Leon, Lavern, Eldon and sister, Norma Thompson.

Services were held on Wednesday, Jan. 4, 2023 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville with Rev. Melissa Pantier officiating.

Burial followed in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Mausoleum of Valor.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville Moose Lodge, or your local American Legion or VFW.

Visit www.davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.