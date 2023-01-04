Maurice L. Franz, 84, of Greenfield, passed away on Thursday, Dec. 29, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

He was born July 28, 1938, in Grafton, to Leo P. and Lucille I. (Wallace) Franz.

He married Judith Anne Cole, Feb. 16, 1980, and she preceded him in death on Nov. 26, 2022.

Maurice attended weekly services at the Greenfield United Methodist Church. He served his country in the United States Army and was engaged in farming his entire life. He enjoyed spending winters in Texas with Judi.

He is survived by his nephew, Mark Franz; nieces, Debbie Hill, Martha Infuentes, Elizabeth Sidwell; step-sons, Jeff Coker, Brian (Janet) Coker; step-granddaughter Chrissy (Reis) Prevost; step-grandson, Cayden Coker; step-great-granddaughters, Jaley Marie Prevost, and Piper Rose Prevost.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife and brother, Kenneth Franz.

A funeral service will be held at 11 a.m. on Friday, Jan. 6 at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield. Visitation will be from 9:30 a.m. until time of service.

Burial will follow at the Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials are suggested to the Greenfield United Methodist Church.

