Linda Jean Carrigan, 70, of Bunker Hill, passed away at Jacksonville Skilled Nursing and Rehab on Sunday, Dec. 25, 2022 at 12:05 a.m.

She was born Sept. 28, 1952, in Litchfield, to Vince Carrigan and Erma Graham Carrigan.

She was retired after having been a laborer for Olin Brass and International Paper.

She is survived by her mother, Erma Carrigan of Chesterfield; son, Jason Carrigan of Omaha, NE, daughter in law, Crystal Carrigan, grandchildren, Jenna Carrigan, Jayden Carrigan, Donovan Carrigan, Declan Carrigan, brothers, Daniel (Amy) Carrigan of Chesterfield, MO, David (Renée) Carrigan of Arvada, CO.

Linda was preceded in death by her father; brother, Donald Carrigan and nephew, Zachary Carrigan.

No public services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.