Lena Mae Boyd, 82 of Carlinville, passed away Saturday morning, Dec. 24, 2022, at Hillsboro Rehabilitation & Health Care in Hillsboro.

Lena was born Sept. 25, 1940, in Williamsburg, KY, a daughter of Thomas and Amy (Gibson) Davis.

Lena graduated from Pleasant View High School. She married Ernest Boyd and he passed away in 1994. She later married Carl Clark, they divorced and he passed away in Dec. of 2022.

Lena was a LPN and was employed at several of the area nursing homes and retired in 2003. She enjoyed quilting, garden and lawn work. Lena could always be found outside doing something.

She was a member of the Memorial Christian Church in Carlinville.

Lena is survived by her daughter, Amy (Michael) Genovese of Carlinville; grandson, Sebastian Genovese; granddaughters, Olivia Boyd, Julia Boyd; great-granddaughters, Elizabeth & Lily Boyd; sister, Easter Davis of Williamsburg, KY; brothers, Thomas Davis, Jr. of Williamsburg, KY and Carl Davis of Williamsburg, KY.

Lena was preceded in death by her parents; husband and son, Ernest Boyd, Jr.

There will no services.

Memorials may be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.