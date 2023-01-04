Judith Anne Franz

Judith Anne “Judi” Franz, 81, passed away Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at St. John’s Hospital in Springfield.

She was born Dec. 17, 1940, in Marion, and was raised by Harrison and Theda B. (Meadows) Cole.

She married Maurice Franz, Feb. 16, 1980, in Grafton, and he just recently passed away on Dec. 29, 2022.

Judi attended weekly services at the Greenfield United Methodist Church. She was the receptionist for Dr. Chopra’s office in Carlinville until her retirement in 2001. She enjoyed playing bingo with her friends, and spending winters in Texas.

She is survived by her sons, Jeff Coker, Brian (Janet) Coker; granddaughter, Chrissy (Reis) Prevost; grandson, Cayden Coker; great-grandchildren, Jaley Maria Prevost and Piper Rose Prevost.

She was preceded in death by her parents; sister, Barbara Jean Wernersson and brother, Jerry Cole.

Services were held on Friday, Dec. 2, at the Shields-Bishop Funeral Home in Greenfield.

Burial followed at the Valhalla Memorial Park Cemetery in Godfrey.

Memorials are suggested to the Greenfield United Methodist Church.