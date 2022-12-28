Mary Ann Davidson, 97, of Benld, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Sunday, Dec. 18, 2022 at 11:48 a.m.

She was born Nov. 14, 1925, in Benld, to Nick Gazzoli and Natalina Roncoglione Gazzoli.

She married Robert J. Davidson on June 23, 1952 in Tacoma, WA. He preceded her in death on Oct. 21, 2020.

She had worked in sales for Melcherts.

Mary was a member of the St. Joseph’s Altar Society, CFU Lodge, Home Extension (50 years) and delivered Meals on Wheels (25 years).

She is survived by her daughters, Deb (Jim) Seekamp of Gillespie, Diana (Jeff) Frey of Springfield; grandchildren, Megan (Nick) Troutwine, Cara (Eddie) Adamski, Dan Frey, Joe Frey; great-grandchildren, Avery Troutwine, Evan Troutwine, Ellie Adamski, E. J. Adamski, several nieces and nephews and caregiver, Kelley Scribner.

Mary was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; siblings, Nick Gazzoli, Toni Williams, Ines Albl and Catherine Prevedell.

Private services will be held.

Memorials are suggested to St. Joseph’s Altar Society Benld, or Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.