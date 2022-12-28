John “Jack” Varcho, 86, of Gillespie, passed away at St. Mary’s Hospital, Jefferson City, MO on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022 at 5:26 p.m.

He was born April 18, 1936, in Benld, to John J Varcho and Elizabeth Lacy.

He married Anne Lee (Zerbolio) Varcho on April 8, 1961 in Benld.

She preceded him in death on July 8, 2021.

He retired as a Lt. Colonel from the Air Force, during his service he was Navigator in the Vietnam War and flew 312 missions.

Upon retiring, Jack and his family moved back to Gillespie and he became a member of the Ss. Simon & Jude Catholic Church and served as the school’s principal.

He enjoyed many years as a Boy Scout Leader, a member of the Knights of Columbus and the Gillespie VFW.

He is survived by sons, Nick (Michelle) Varcho, Andy Varcho; grandchildren, Eric, James, John, Rick, Zack; sister, Betty (Emil) Dadas and nieces, Lisa, Caroline.

John was preceded in death by his parents; spouse; son, John M. Varcho; daughter in law, Amy Varcho.

Private services will be held.

In lieu of flowers consider donating to the Boy Scouts of America or the Honor Flight Network.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.