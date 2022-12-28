Evelyn Mae Hembrough, 83, of Palmyra, passed away at 1:15 p.m. Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at Memorial Medical Center in Springfield.

She was born Feb. 18, 1939 in Mesa, Az. daughter of the late John E. and Ethel McElhaney Cochran.

She married Hal W. Hembrough on May 25, 1958 in Arizona and he preceded her in death Sept. 12, 2001.

She is survived by her daughters, Gerrie VanHuss (Danny) of Palmyra, Laurie Clevenger (Landon) of Hettick, Hallie Campbell (Greg) of Carlinville, Audrey Jennings (Justin) of Mt. Pleasant, S.C.; eleven grandchildren; ten great-grandchildren; sister, Julia Buchholtz of Mesa, Az.; brother, Charles “Bud” Cochran (Claudia) of Texas and several nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by her parents.

Evelyn worked as a teller for Bank of Palmyra for many years. She also was employed by Memorial Medical Center in Springfield in medical records. Evelyn also aided her husband for many years on the family farm.

Evelyn, her children, and grandchildren, were proud citizens of the Cherokee Nation thru their Native American heritage.

She was known for her amazing sense of humor and wit and proudly never acted her age. Evelyn also loved animals.

Services were held on Wednesday, Dec. 28, 2022 at Stults-Neece Chapel in Palmyra.

Burial was in the Asbury Cemetery near Jacksonville.

Memorials may be made to Cherokee Nation or American Lung Assn. and sent to Stults-Neece Chapel, 349 E. Tanner, Waverly, Il. 62692.

Condolences may be sent to the family online at airsman-hires.com.