Debora A. Rathgeb

Debora A. (Burns) Rathgeb passed away Friday Dec. 23, 2022 at home with her husband Dave by her side.

Deb was born in Carlinville on Nov. 9, 1957 the daughter of John and Theresa (Costello) Burns.

Deb married Dave Rathgeb on March 16, 1984 and they have enjoyed 38 plus years together.

As an only child Deb became an excellent cook early on as she prepared meals for her two working parents.

Deb graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1975 and immediately began her 47 year working career. She started at the Carlinville Democrat Newspaper gathering advertising at various businesses, where upon a job opportunity arose at Tawfall Accounting Firm, where she worked for 18 years, then briefly at Walton Chiropractic, before moving on to Moulton-Rathgeb Equipment Co. Then in 1998 Deb was employed at Carlinville High School as study hall monitor and later added librarian assistant to her duties as well as prom coordinator. After 24 years at CHS Deb retired on Nov. 16, 2022.

Over the years Deb and Dave enjoyed cruising the waters of the Caribbean and Alaskan seas. They cruised with dear friends Jerome and Cathy Martin many times. Deb was a member of the “Sisters 75”.

Although Deb and Dave had no children, they had many fur babies over the years. At six years old Deb got her first dog Lady, which undoubtedly led to her life long love of all animals, especially her pets. Over the years Deb much enjoyed cats Monki and Rueben, and dogs Sweetie, Maggie Mae, and Emma Lu.

Deb is survived by her husband, Dave; father, John Burns; many cousins of the Costello and Burns families. Judy Joiner was like a sister to her and her two precious dogs, JoJo and Lily.

Deb was preceded in death by mother, Theresa (Costello) Burns, father and mother-in-law, Kenneth and Edith Rathgeb.

As a testament to her love of dogs and cats, any donations in her honor should be made to Macoupin County Animal Shelter 21640 Rt.4, P. O. Box 391, Carlinville, Ill. 62626.

Per Deb’s request, there will be no funeral services and cremation rites were accorded.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.