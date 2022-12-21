Marilyn Jeanne Davis Olson, 87 of Carlinville, passed away Thursday afternoon, Dec. 15, 2022, at Copper Creek Memory Care in Litchfield, Illinois,

Jeanne was born Tuesday, Sept 17, 1935, in Morrisonville, a daughter of George Ernest and Hattie Evelyn (Haynes) Ebe.

Jeanne graduated from Morrisonville High School.

She married Roger M. Davis on Aug. 7, 1955, in Morrisonville. He was killed on July 19, 1960 on their farm. Jeanne later married William J. “Bill” Olson Dec. 6, 1961 in Bloomington and he passed away May 5, 2015.

Jeanne was a busy homemaker, raising three boys while keeping their school activities, sports practices and work schedules all on track. She always had her makeup on, hair fixed and dressed ready to go to town if need be.

She was proud to be a Daughters of the American Revolution and spent numerous hours researching her lineage. She was also a member of the Red Hat Ladies Society.

Her hobbies included; singing, bunco, bowling and flower gardening.

She and Bill loved wintering in Arizona and had a host of good friends there. After her family, her most prized achievement in life was her porcelain doll collection which she made. She won numerous awards and trophies for their life-like appearance. Jeanne was a great bargain and sale shopper. If you needed anything, Jeanne probably had it.

Jeanne is survived by her sons, Brent M. (Jean) Davis and Shawn L. (Cheryl) Davis of Carlinville, and William Dirk (Shari) Olson of McKinney, TX; grandchildren, Marcus M. Davis, Emily M. Burney, Dr. Gregory R. Davis, Michael Davis and Jonathan Olson, six great grandchildren; niece, Marilyn Howard of Peoria; and two nephews, Steve Ebe of Nashville, TN; and Danial Ebe of Wichita KS.

Jeanne was preceded in death by her parents; husbands; brother, Dwight Ernest Ebe, and sister, Eloise “Iya” Littler, who passed away thirty hours before her at the age of 100. Jeanne and her sister were very close, due to Iya helping raise her sister as their mother worked on the family farm.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 23, 2022, 5:00 to 7:00 p.m. at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville, IL.

Private Funeral Services will be conducted, Saturday, Dec. 24, 2022 at the funeral home. Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to Loveless Park, Macoupin County Animal Shelter or the Alzheimer’s Foundation.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.