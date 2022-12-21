Linda Lou Wiersma of Springfield (formerly Gillespie) passed away on Dec. 15, 2022 at her residence.

She was born on June 26, 1946 in Litchfield, the daughter of the late Martin Molinar and the late Gweneth Jones Molinar.

She married the late John Clifford Wiersma on March 22, 1974 in Fort Smith Arkansas.

She was a graduate of Gillespie High School and received a bachelor’s degree from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville.

She made her career as an educator beginning in the public school system then working until her retirement from Lincoln Land Community College.

She is survived by her sons, Andy Wiersma, Tony (Amy) Wiersma; sister, Jeannie (Joseph) Chiarodo; sister-in-law, Joyce (Bob) Wiersma Fernandes; grandsons Riley Wiersma and Cameron Wiersma; granddaughters, Hannah (David) Johnson, Kirstin McGee (fiancé Alec); several great grandchildren, Callan, Marshall, Rylee, Aiden, Isabel and Abigail; niece, Jennifer (Darrin) Chiarodo Parker; nephew, Martin (Tiffany) Chiarodo; several great nieces and nephews, Zachary, Haley, Abby, Joseph and Nicholas and a great great nephew Thomas.

Services were held on Monday, Dec. 19, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to the John Wiersma Memorial Scholarship (Lincoln Land Community College) and The Partnership for Education Excellence District 7.

