Karen L. Klaus, 70, of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday morning, Dec. 13, 2022 at Hallmark Health Care in Carlinville.

Karen was born on Jan. 16, 1952 to Harold H., Jr. and Victoria (Link) Klaus in Carlinville.

Karen was a 1970 graduate of Carlinville High School. After high school, she attended Eastern Illinois University. She was a clerical worker for Franklin Insurance Company (A.I.G.) in Springfield for over 30 years. Karen was very active in her church, Ss Mary and Joseph Catholic Church, in Carlinville. She worked with new members in the R.C.I.A. program and taught catechism. She enjoyed reading and being with family. She seldom missed the Cousin’s Luncheon held every week, and the Cousin’s Weekend held once a year.

Karen is survived by her brothers, Michael (Joan) Klaus of Carlinville, Richard (Heidi) Klaus of Champagne, IL; aunt, Rosemary Eyman of Springfield; several nieces, nephews, and cousins.

Karen was preceded in death by father, Harold H. Klaus, Jr., and mother, Victoria Klaus.

Visitation was held on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022, at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville.

Funeral services were held on Friday, Dec. 16, 2022, at the Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville, with Rev. Joe Koyickal, officiating. Burial took place in New Calvary Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials are suggested to The Society of St. Vincent de Paul.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. Online condolences can be given at davisandersonfuneralhome.com.