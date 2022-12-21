HS girls’ basketball: Gillespie finally beats Carlinville, sinks Bunker Hill

Carlinville overpowers Mt. Olive and Lincolnwood, North Mac stifles Southwestern

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

In high school girls’ basketball action, Gillespie and Carlinville squared off in another thriller prior to achieving success against other county rivals.

North Mac made easy work of Southwestern in Virden, Greenfield-Northwestern strung together three consectutive wins and Staunton remained consistent.

Gillespie finally beats Carlinville

Carlinville and Gillespie met four times last season and all of the games were decided by a single possession in favor of the Cavaliers. The Miners simply couldn’t catch a break.

On Dec. 12, the luck finally shifted in another classic between the Route 4 rivals in ‘The Pit.’

Gillespie defeated Carlinville, 32-31, behind yet another double-digit scoring outing courtesy of Mia Brawner. The sophomore put up 14 points, and posted nine in the fourth quarter after an adverse start.

Braley Wiser knocked down three shots from long distance and contributed 11 points for Carlinville in the tough loss. Isabella Tiburzi added nine tallies.

Gillespie improved to 2-1 in the South Central Conference. Carlinville fell to 0-3.

Gillespie sinks Bunker Hill

Emily Schoen and Lauren Bertagnolli each tallied 14 points, with Brawner adding 12, and kept the Miners accelerating in the positive direction at Bunker Hill Dec. 19.

The Miners dominated the Minutemaids, 57-28, and raised their overall record to 8-6.

Bunker Hill dropped to 1-10.

Carlinville overpowers Mt. Olive and Lincolnwood

The Cavaliers returned home Dec. 13 and took care of business against Mt. Olive.

Wiser stayed hot and compiled a game-high 17 points en route to a 53-23 drubbing of the Wildcats.

Three other CHS players hit on double figures as well, including freshman Kaitlyn Reels, who had 12 points and a pair of threes. Tiburzi and Hannah

Gibson controlled the paint and contributed 10 tallies apiece.

Lauren Bailey led all Wildcat scorers with six points.

Carlinville handed Mt. Olive its eighth defeat in 10 contests.

The Cavaliers picked up another dominant home win Dec. 19 against Lincolnwood.

Tiburzi chalked up 16 points. Jordyn Loveless knocked down seven free throws and connected on a pair of threes for 13 points. Gibson also put forth another double-digit scoring effort with 10 points.

Carlinville is 3-8 overall.

North Mac stifles Southwestern

North Mac avoided a third consecutive conference defeat and pummeled Southwestern, 55-28, Dec. 12.

The Panthers stifled the Birds with 12 steals, dominated the boards with 33 rebounds in comparison to the opposition’s 21, dished out 14 assists as a team and led the entire game, which they started out on an 11-0 run.

North Mac rose back above .500 at 6-5 (1-2 SCC) with a convincing 60-35 win at Pawnee Dec. 15.

Southwestern, 1-9 overall, is currently on a eight-game losing streak.

Other action

In other action, Greenfield-Northwestern (5-5) won three games in four days, beating ISD Jacksonville 69-10 Dec. 12, Lincolnwood 48-33 Dec. 13 and Beardstown 39-35 Dec. 15.

Staunton (9-2) pounded Vandalia, 66-35, in conference play Dec. 12, then took down South Fork, 48-41, Dec. 14 before suffering a 40-34 home loss against PORTA Dec. 17.