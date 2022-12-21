Eloise E. Littler, 100, of Peoria, Illinois passed away December 14, 2022, at Buehler Home.

She was born to George E. and Evelyn Haynes Ebe at home in Waggoner, Illinois on February 10, 1922.

She graduated from Bradley University and worked in the Home Services department of Central Illinois Light Company, where she gave cooking classes and demonstrations, and researched and answered questions posed by CILCO customers, among other duties.

She married John R. Littler in 1950, who preceded her in death in 1997. She was also preceded in death by her parents and brother, Dwight E. Ebe.

Surviving are her daughter, Marilyn (John) Howard; granddaughter, Susan (Scott) Ford, and their children, Clara Eloise, John Charles, and Pierce Howard; nephews Brent Davis, Shawn Davis, Dirk Olson, Steve Ebe, and Dan Ebe and their families. Her sister, Jeanne Olson, passed away on December 15, 2022.

She was on the boards of Amateur Musical Club and Florence Crittenton Home, a Deaconess and 35-year choir member of First Federated Church, an original member of Lakeview Museum, an early member of Peoria Area Stitchers Guild, a 50+ year member of Chapter AH PEO, former long-time member of Peoria Garden Club and Country Club of Peoria, and active in any endeavor her daughter or granddaughter pursued—always helping and always present.

She was a talented musician, an accomplished seamstress, and a marvelous home maker. Laughter was her tonic.

Eloise’s family has special gratitude for the entire staff of Buehler Health Center, from the front desk to the dining room and all in between. Their loving care and compassion is never ending.

Funeral services will be at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, December 22, 2022 at First Federated Church in Peoria with the Rev. Steve Barch officiating. Visitation will be one hour prior to the service from 10:00 to 11:00 am at the church. Private burial will follow at Mackinaw Cemetery.

If so inclined, and in lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to the Missions Committee of First Federated Church or a charity of choice.

Condolences and memories may be shared through Woolsey-Wilton.com.