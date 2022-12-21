56th annual Carlinville Holiday Tournament begins Dec. 26

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Family engagement, Christmas dinner, gift giving and caroling are many traditions of the holiday season, but so is the Carlinville Holiday Basketball Tournament.

For the 56th time, Carlinville High School will play host to the many chills and thrills that the hardwood has to offer. This will be the 51st rendition of the boys’ tournament and the 42nd for the girls.

Eight boys’ and girls’ teams will duke it out during a four-day battle featuring local opponents, both old and new.

Carlinville, Staunton, Gillespie, Litchfield, Hillsboro, East Alton Wood River, Calhoun, Nokomis, Williamsville, South County, Bunker Hill, Greenfield-Northwestern and Lincolnwood are this year’s participating schools.

The tournament tips off with pool play Mon., Dec. 26 and concludes with the place games and championships Thurs., Dec. 29.

Each pool features four teams that were seeded based on coaches’ vote.

Litchfield is the top overall seed in the boys’ field and looks to avenge a championship loss that it suffered against arch-rival Hillsboro, who is seeded No. 2. East Alton-Wood River is third followed by Staunton, Calhoun, Gillespie, Bunker Hill and Carlinville.

Nokomis has emerged as the girls’ favorite, with No. 2 Calhoun leading the opposing pool. South County is ranked third in front of Gillespie, defending champion Williamsville, Carlinville, Greenfield-Northwestern and Lincolnwood.

Pools and matchups are listed below.

BOYS

Green Pool

(1) Litchfield

(4) Staunton

(5) Calhoun

(8) Carlinville

Red Pool

(2) Hillsboro

(3) East Alton-Wood River

(6) Gillespie

(7) Bunker Hill

Mon., Dec. 26

Staunton vs. Calhoun – 1:30 p.m.

EAWR vs. Gillespie – 3:00 p.m.

Carlinville vs. Litchfield – 4:30 p.m.

Hillsboro vs. Bunker Hill – 7:30 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 27

Bunker Hill vs. EAWR – 1:30 p.m.

Calhoun vs. Litchfield – 3:00 p.m.

Gillespie vs. Hillsboro – 6:00 p.m.

Carlinville vs. Staunton – 7:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 28

Gillespie vs. Bunker Hill (at Middle School) – noon

Carlinville vs. Calhoun – 4:30 p.m.

Litchfield vs. Staunton – 6:00 p.m.

Hillsboro vs. EAWR – 7:30 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 29

7th place game (at Middle School) – 1:30 p.m.

5th place game – 1:30 p.m.

3rd place game – 4:30 p.m.

Championship – 7:30 p.m.

GIRLS

Green Pool

(2) Calhoun

(3) South County

(6) Carlinville

(7) Greenfield-Northwestern

Red Pool

(1) Nokomis

(4) Gillespie

(5) Williamsville

(8) Lincolnwood

Mon., Dec. 26

Nokomis vs. Lincolnwood – noon

GF-NW vs. Calhoun (at Middle School) – noon

Gillespie vs. Williamsville (at Middle School) – 1:30 p.m.

Carlinville vs. South County – 6:00 p.m.

Tues., Dec. 27

Williamsville vs. Nokomis – noon

South County vs. GF-NW (at Middle School) – noon

Lincolnwood vs. Gillespie (at Middle School) – 1:30 p.m.

Carlinville vs. Calhoun – 4:30 p.m.

Wed., Dec. 28

Calhoun vs. South County – noon

Nokomis vs. Gillespie – 1:30 p.m.

Williamsville vs. Lincolnwood (at Middle School) – 1:30 p.m.

Carlinville vs. GF-NW – 3:00 p.m.

Thurs., Dec. 29

7th place game (at Middle School) – noon

5th place game – noon

3rd place game – 3:00 p.m.

Championship – 6:00 p.m.