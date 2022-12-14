Shirley Geraldine Macke, 82, of Carlinville, passed away on Wednesday, Dec. 7, 2022, at her home in Carlinville surrounded by her family.

Shirley was born Jan. 13, 1940, in St. Louis, the daughter of Earl W. and Delores F. Gasser Sweeney.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville.

She graduated from Columbia High School in 1958 and attended the Cosmetology School of Beauty in Belleville.

She also worked as a certified nursing assistant.

Shirley is survived by two sons, Michael P. Schlotmann and Mark (Martina Helms) Schlotmann, both of Carlinville; two daughters, Donna (Mark) Potts of Hillsboro, Mo, and Laurie (Rick) Matzenbacher of Waterloo; nine grandchildren; 22 great-grandchildren; brother, Allan (Diane) Sweeney, of Indiana; and one niece, one nephew and several cousins.

Shirley was preceded in death by her parents and her husbands, Carl Foster, Joseph P. Schlotmann and Morris E. Macke.

A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.

Curry Funeral Home in Pawnee is serving the family of Shirley Macke.