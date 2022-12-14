Karl Frederick Carter, 86 of Carlinville, passed away Tuesday afternoon, Dec. 6, 2022, at Carlinville Area Hospital.

Karl was born April 6, 1936, in Carlinville, a son of Harold C. (Pat) and Reah Thelma (Chapman) Carter.

Karl graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1954.

He married Mary Ann Casey, Sept. 2, 1955 in St. Joseph’s Catholic Church.

Karl worked for the State of Illinois as a Computer Systems Analyst in Springfield, for over 30 years.

He was a member of Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church, Carlinville Elk’s Lodge #1412, Knights of Columbus, and the NRA.

Karl and Mary Ann spent their lifetime taking care of Mike and seeing that he had a normal lifestyle.

Karl is survived by his sons, David (Julie) Carter of Carlinville, Mike Carter of Carlinville; grandchildren, Josh (Sarah) Carter of Cape Girardeau, MO, Matt (Katie) Carter of Cape Girardeau, MO, Sami (Zach) Sirbaugh of Moweaqua, Sean Carter of Hammond; daughter-in-law, Amy (Les Cook) Carter of Hammond; step-grandchildren, Alicia (Josh) Gilbert, Ben (Alex) Breazeale of Decatur and several nieces and nephews.

Karl was preceded in death by his wife, Mary Ann in 2005; parents; son, Pat Carter; four brothers and two sisters.

Services were held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at Ss Mary & Joseph Catholic Church in Carlinville with Deacon Dennis Baker presiding.

Burial followed in New Calvary Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Carlinville Estates 1221 South Plum StreetCarlinville, IL.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.