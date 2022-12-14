Jake Schwartz wins at PORTA wrestling invitational

Carlinville Wrestling Club 10th out of 41 squads at Vandalia Rumble

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

The community of Carlinville has taken pride in laying the foundation for wrestling, and it’s on full display early in the new season at multiple grade levels.

The iconic leader and captain of the high school squad, Jake Schwartz, won first place at the PORTA Invitational and the Carlinville Wrestling Club finished in the top 10 amongst 41 squads at the Vandalia Rumble.

Schwartz won all three of his matches by fall after receiving a bye as one of the contenders in his 160 weight class.

Schwartz is 10-0 to start the season.

As a team, Carlinville is 2-5. The Cavaliers opened the new campaign at the Litchfield Super Duals Dec. 3 and went 1-4 that day, defeating Pickneyville (35-18) and losing to Litchfield (18-52), Roxana (6-42), PORTA (5-76) and Auburn (12-72).

On Dec. 6, Carlinville split two matches at the ISVI Mega Duals in Jacksonville. The Cavaliers defeated Sacred Heart-Griffin, 36-34, and lost to Illini West, 26-51.

Carlinville Wrestling Club

Plenty of rising stars additionally made statements for the Carlinville Wrestling Club.

Noah Manning, Cash Vinyard, Crosby Michaelis and Colt Rosentreter all won first place as individuals at Vandalia.

Ty Rosentreter, Damon Whitehead, Jackson Unangst and Calvin Michaelis placed runner-up.

Desiriah Whitehead earned a third place ranking.

Landen Craig, Derrence Whitehead, Colton Payne, Riley Smith and Doniven Turner came in fourth.

The CWC is now getting registered for the first annual Jarron Harber Memorial Tournament, which takes place in Highland Sun., Dec. 18. Weigh-ins are from 6:30 a.m. to 8 a.m. Matches begin at 9 a.m.