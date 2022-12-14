Carlinville School District tax levy approved

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

The Carlinville School Board meeting began earlier than usual at 5:30 p.m. The board held a truth in taxation hearing before the meeting began at 5:15 p.m. The board also discussed several matters of employment and changes to the school handbooks.

Tax Levy

A Truth in Taxation hearing was held because the levy to be collected in 2023 was over a 5 percent increase from the money collected in the 2022 tax levy. Carlinville has one of the lowest tax rates for school districts in the area being the second lowest in the South Central Conference and in Macoupin County with a rate of 3.52 percent. They have the lowest tax rate compared to schools in the St. Louis-Metro East Area, excluding the schools in the South Central Conference or Macoupin County. Carlinville also has the second lowest tax rate in comparison to other Springfield area schools, excluding those in the South Central Conference or in Macoupin County.

If the Bond and Interest fund is excluded, the 2022 levy is $5,900,400, which is $411,644 or 7.5 percent increase from the money collected from the 2021 levy. If the Bond and Interest Fund is included the 2022 levy is $7,005,975, only a 6.25 percent increase from the $6,594,024.91 collected the previous year.

The board approved the 2022 Tax Levy to be filed in 2022 and collected in 2023.

Employment

A motion was made and approved to accept the resignations of Stanley Henderson and Amy Pigott effective end of day Dec. 22.

They school board hired multiple people at this months meeting. Dayse Velasquez was hired as the Study Hall Monitor and Paraprofessional. Albert Dowland was approved as the Assistant Middle School Volleyball Coach. Don Borgini was approved as the High School Varsity Baseball coach and Scott Harris was approved as the High School Assistant Baseball Coach. The High School Softball Coach will be Julie Gibson. Jolene Craig was employed as the High and Middle School Activities Administrative Fiscal Assistant. Kimberly Gwinn was hired as a full time bus and van driver.. Quinten Schwab, Jerel Loveless Jr., Jeremy Henson and Sean Vinson were hired as substitute bus drivers following the completion of all paperwork.

Handbook Updates

Under Gov. Pritzker’s administration students were allowed five additional allowed absences in school to be used as mental health days. Carlinville was adhering to the new legislation but the handbook was not updated at the time to reflect the change. The handbook is updated annually so they district was going to wait until that time to add the five mental health days. The district was then asked by the State to submit a new handbook that included the changes to attendance. The board approved the motion to change the Handbook to reflect the attendance changes.

Other Business

The board approved the surplus item list to be sold or destroyed.

The first reading of Press Policy 110, updates to the Board Policy Manual was approved.

The motion to table approving bids for playground equipment and building bids until the next meeting was approved.

Next Meeting

The next Carlinville School Board meeting will be held Mon., Jan. 17 at 7 p.m. at Carlinville High School.