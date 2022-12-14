Billy “Bill” Dean Probst, 81, of Mt. Olive, passed away on Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at 2:00 a.m. at Stillwater Senior Living in Edwardsville.

Billy Dean Probst was born in Staunton, on Oct. 3, 1941, the son of William Probst and Marie Louise (Stieglitz) Probst.

He attended Zion Lutheran Grade School and graduated from Staunton High School all in Staunton.

Bill married Judy (Dittmaier) Probst on May 25, 1963. She preceded him in death on Dec. 21, 2018.

He was employed by McDonnell Douglas Aircraft now Boeing Aircraft in St. Louis, MO for over 40 years.

Bill was an active member of the Mt. Olive Volunteer Fire Department for many years. He was also very involved in the Mt. Olive Jaycees especially with the building of the old library.

Bill loved spending time with his grandkids. He was also an avid Chicago Cubs fan and enjoyed watching them play.

Bill is survived by his daughter, Lauri (Brian) Paitz of Maryville; granddaughters, Stephanie (Christian) Bosaw of St. Jacob, Audrey Paitz of Seattle, WA, Sarah Paitz (Fiancé David) of Maryville; grandsons, Daniel and Timothy Paitz of Troy; sisters, Glenda Robertson of Gillespie, Nancy (Don) Kruse of Moro; brother-in-law, Joe Dittmaier of Mt. Olive and special family; Matt and Lisa Odorizzi and their daughters Ashley and Hailey of Mt. Olive.

Bill was preceded in death by his parents, William and Marie Probst; his wife, Judy Probst; his daughter, Stacey Probst and his brother-in-law, Kenny Robertson.

Visitation will be held on Jan. 21, 2023 from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive. Funeral to follow visitation at 12 p.m. Burial will be in Union Miners Cemetery in Mt. Olive. Lunch will follow at Immanuel Educational Building in Mt. Olive.

Memorials are suggested to Union Miners Cemetery and Mt. Olive Fire Department.

Becker and Son Funeral Home in Mt. Olive is in charge of arrangements. Anyone wishing to leave an online condolence may do so at beckerandson.com.