Shane Michael Boston, 41, of Eagarville, passed away at St. Francis Hospital, Litchfield, on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

He was born Feb. 22, 1981, in Litchfield, to Ronald N. Boston and Shari L. Estell Overturf.

He was a roofer and tattoo artist. Shane enjoyed camping and fishing.

He is survived by his mother, Shari Overturf (companion, Richard Overturf) of Eagarville; children, Derek Rhodes, Rhiannon Black; grandchild, Raclynn Rhodes; siblings, Trisha Kester, Crystal Parker, William Overturf, Jr., Jason Boston; grandma, Kay Purdy of Gillespie; aunts and uncles, Lori Keller, Michelle Middleton, Randy (Lesly) Estell and many cousins.

Shane was preceded in death by his father; grandparents, Lee and Sybil Estell and Harry “Dutch” Boston.

Private services will be held. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.