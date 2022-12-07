Rosemary T. Messner, 86, of Gillespie, passed away on Nov. 30, 2022 at 1:15 a.m. at Heritage Health of Gillespie.

She was born on May 12, 1936 in Graz, Austria to Karl and Regina (Pongraz) Messner.

She was a pianist and choir director at SS Simon & Jude Church for many years. She was a member of the SS Simon and Jude Altar Society.

She is survived by several cousins in Austria; special friend, Becky Cerkoski; several closer friends and Bill Ruyle’s special family.

Rosemary was preceded in death by her parents;

A memorial mass will be held on Saturday, Dec. 10, 2022 at 10 a.m. at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie.

Memorials may be made to SS Simon & Jude Choir or Partnership for Educational Excellence District 7.

Kravanya Funeral Home is in charge.