Milton James Bray, 69, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022 at 6:48 p.m.

He was born Jan. 15, 1953, in Wood River, to Milton Lawrence Bray and Georgia Ellen Baker Bray.

He married Tyonia G. Parker Bray.

He was a retired coal miner from Monterey Coal Co.

He is survived by his mother, Georgia Bray of Shipman; spouse, Tyonia Bray of Gillespie; children, Josh (Cynthia) Bray of Benld, Tish (Jeff) Bernhardt of Hamel, Adam (companion, Camilla Cox) Bray of Gillespie; step son, Tommy Reynolds of Granite City; grandchildren, Megan, Hanna, Bryanna, Baylee, Bentley, Colten, Ian, Courtney, Summer, Autumn; siblings, Lori (Frank) Farmer of Rochester, Rodney (Kathy) Bray of Brighton, Donna (Junior) Davis of Brighton and Beth (Craig) Schnaak of Godfrey.

Milton was preceded in death by his father.

A memorial visitation celebrating his life was held on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.