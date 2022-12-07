Larry Dean Keffer, Sr, 63, of Wilsonville, passed away at his residence on Friday, Dec. 2, 2022.

He was born Dec. 31, 1958, in Alton, to Robert L. Keffer and Charlene J. Keffer.

He married Lenora Vester Keffer.

He was a bricklayer. He was a veteran of the US Army.

He is survived by his children, Matthew (Amanda) Keffer of Metropolis, Michael (companion, Hannah Payne) Keffer of Benld, Joseph (Elizabeth) Keffer of Benton, KY, Stacy (companion, Danny Plunkett) Keffer of Springfield, Nathan Keffer of Wilsonville, Larry (Kim) Keffer Jr. of Litchfield, Jason Keffer of Gillespie, Tracey Levine of Murfreesboro, TN; 26 grandchildren; five great grandchildren; siblings, Richard (Karen) Keffer of Mansfield, TX, Robert (Sandy) Keffer of Dayton, OH, Ronnie (Tammy) Keffer of Wilsonville, Michelle (Jim) Cunningham of Mt Olive.

Larry was preceded in death by his parents; spouse and granddaughter, Brooklyn Keffer.

Visitation will be held on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie from 5 to 6 p.m. Memorial service will be on Friday, Dec. 9, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie at 6 p.m.

Memorials are suggested to wishes of the family. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.