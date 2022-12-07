HS boys’ basketball: Greenfield-Northwestern hot, Carlinville not; Southwestern and North Mac rally

Gillespie and Staunton get first two wins

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

In the early stages of the high school boys’ basketball season, Greenfield-Northwestern made a county statement on the road at Carlinville, while Southwestern and North Mac overcame slow starts to earn clutch victories on the regular campaign’s opening weekend.

Staunton and Gillespie additionally picked up a pair of wins last week.

Greenfield-Northwestern 58, Carlinville 23

On Dec. 1, Greenfield-Northwestern silenced the home faithful of the Big House right away and left Carlinville with a convincing 58-23 triumph.

The Tigers went on a 28-7 run in the first quarter and led 40-11 at the half on their way to a third consecutive win.

Talon Albrecht led the charge with 18 points and four rebounds. Griffin Roberts added 12 tallies.

Carlinville, which was held to just nine made field goals on the night, got five points apiece from Dominic Alepra and Triston Thompson.

The Cavaliers have come out of the gates ice cold at 0-3, with each loss resulting in a blowout. Prior to the GF-NW defeat, CHS was dominated by Auburn, 62-32 – also on home hardwood, to open the season Nov. 29. On Dec. 2, the Cavaliers were shot down by the Bullets of Williamsville, 52-14, on the road.

Carlinville travels to Vandalia for Friday night conference action Dec. 9 and plays at Carrollton Mon., Dec. 12. Over the weekend, the Cavaliers will participate in the fourth annual Terry Todt Shootout at Hillsboro High School and take on Arcola Sat., Dec. 10 at 12:30 p.m.

Southwestern and North Mac rally

On Dec. 2 and Dec. 3, Southwestern and North Mac each displayed a sense of urgency down the stretch and rallied to victory.

North Mac was hurdling towards disaster down 20-5 in the first quarter after throwing five turnovers, which all led to fast break points against Athens in Virden. However, the resilient Panthers responded to a heated timeout and ripped a Friday night victory out of the clutches of defeat Dec. 2. North Mac overcame its former conference foe in a 45-42 nailbiter and improved to 3-2 overall.

After seeing a four-point halftime advantage vanish in the third quarter, Southwestern responded with a 16-8 run in the closing eight minutes to nab a 48-43 win at Calhoun Dec. 3. Lane Gage and Rocky Darr each put up 12 points to help rally the Birds. Southwestern is now 3-4.

The Piasa Birds host a South Central matchup against Staunton Fri., Dec. 9. Game time is 7:30 p.m.

Gillespie and Staunton get first two wins

After starting their respective seasons with a loss, Gillespie and Staunton quickly erased the memory and picked up a couple of wins.

The Miners fended off a late rally and defeated 0-6 Mt. Olive, 49-41, at home Nov. 29. Three days later, Gillespie returned to ‘The Pit’ and escaped with a 50-49 thrilling victory over Carrollton Dec. 2. The Miners had their slim winning streak snapped by Civic Memorial at GHS, 70-51. Dec. 5. Gillespie is 2-2 on the season.

Staunton is 2-1 after beating Roxana 44-24 Nov. 29 and Bunker Hill 53-47 in a back-to-back away from home. The Bulldogs continue their road tour in Piasa Fri., Dec. 9 and will compete against Edinburg in the 11 a.m. game of the fourth annual Terry Todt Shootout at Hillsboro Sat., Dec. 10.

Staunton returns to its home floor Tues., Dec. 13 and will host Jerseyville.

Bunker Hill (1-2) hosts Maryville Christian Fri., Dec. 9, then hits the road to Kincaid Mon., Dec. 12 and Metro-East Lutheran Tues., Dec. 13.