Michael Dean Guthrie

Michael Dean “Mike” Guthrie, 77 of Carlinville, passed away Friday evening, Nov. 23, 2022, at St. John’s Hospital Emergency Room in Springfield.

Michael was born Oct. 25, 1945, in Dayton, Ohio, a son of John W. and Reble (Boyd) Guthrie.

He married Mary Finley, June 24, 1967 in Sparta.

Michael was always proud to call Carlinville home and was a graduate of Carlinville High School, Class of 1963. He attended SIU for two years before pursuing a career in insurance, which led to 56 plus years of success in business with Guthrie Insurance, a firm founded by his father.

He has been a pillar in the community, supporting various organizations, fundraisers, and charitable causes.

He was an avid golfer, having teed up in all 50 states and in Mexico, Canada, and Scotland. He’s also quite possibly the most loyal St. Louis Cardinals fan, meticulous about his Corvette, and fiercely devoted to his family.

He enjoyed traveling throughout his life and, in retirement, spent much of his winters golfing in sunny Fort Myers, Florida, with his wife. At home, he enjoyed tinkering outdoors in his shop, supporting the Carlinville Country Club next door, and even in retirement, would spend his mornings in the office.

He is survived by his wife, Mary Guthrie; sister, Cathy Whitler of Carlinville; sisters-in-law, Dorothy Karsten of Steeleville, Martha Gerlach of Steeleville, Virginia Deere of Sparta, Deborah Thompson of Longmont, CO; numerous nieces and nephews.

Michael was preceded in death by his parents; John W. and Reble Guthrie and brother, Mark Guthrie.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022, from 4 to 7 p.m. at Carlinville United Methodist Church.

Funeral Services will be conducted at 10 a.m., Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at the church with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Burial will follow in Mayfield Memorial Park Cemetery, Carlinville.

Memorials may be made to American Diabetes Foundation or Carlinville Elks Lodge.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in his memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.