Lois Kay Bidwell, 72, of Bunker Hill, passed away at her residence on Friday, Nov. 25, 2022 at 9:06 p.m.

She was born Aug. 3, 1950.

She married Gary L. Bidwell on Feb. 22, 2004 in Hazelwood, MO.

She worked in sales.

She enjoyed fishing, boating, camping, cooking and being with family. Lois also loved flowers.

She is survived by her spouse, Gary Bidwell; son, Brian Joseph Guth and three grandchildren.

Lois was preceded in death by her parents.

No public services are scheduled. Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.