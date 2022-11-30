Jerry Dean Sifford, 87, of Carlinville, went home to heaven to be with Jesus his Lord and Savior on Nov. 14, 2022.

He was born July 31, 1935 to Carmen and Sylvia Sifford in Dudley, MO.

He married Ruth Naomi Dover in Poplar Bluff, MO and they were married 70 years.

Jerry began his career as a farmer and then worked for Schein Equip Co before retiring with Truck Equip Co in St Louis, MO.

Jerry truly had a servant’s heart and everyone who knew him was confident that what he said he would do. Being known as a trustworthy and honest man he lived up to his nickname “Honest Abe”. He was successful at most things he attempted, from playing the guitar, gardening, mechanic, welding, painting and even doing a perfect figure eight on ice skates. He enjoyed playing baseball when family came home and loved to pull out his pitching machine to start the game.

Surviving him are his children, Pam Brown (Canniff), Travis Sifford (Janice), Deborah Sifford, Tammy Sparkman (Larry), Elaine Walden (Kenny); three brothers; three sisters; nine grandchildren and 11 great grandchildren.

Jerry is preceded in death by his parents; mother in law, Edna Willard; brother, Joe Sifford; son, Michael D Sifford and great grandson, Keltin Brown.

The family will have a private service.

