HS girls’ basketball: Staunton 4-0, Gillespie spikes Mt. Olive

Young Carlinville Cavies handle Greenfield-Northwestern; North Mac fifth at New Berlin tournament

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

In high school girls’ basketball action, Staunton is still unbeaten, Gillespie has bragging rights over a neighboring county rival and Carlinville’s youth stepped up and claimed a win at Greenfield-Northwestern.

Staunton

After a nine-day layoff, Staunton stayed hot in the early going with a fourth dominant showing in as many contests. The 4-0 Bulldogs hounded East Alton-Wood River at home, 56-20, Nov. 26.

Staunton travels to Litchfield Thurs., Dec. 1 and returns to its hardwood Fri., Dec, 2 against Bunker Hill. On Mon., Dec. 5, the Bulldogs head to the St. Louis border to battle former conference foe Roxana.

Gillespie

After splitting two tournament contests with Okaw Valley (53-28 win) Nov. 25 and Centralia (41-24 loss) Nov. 26, the Gillespie Miners came into ‘The Pit’ hungry for a home win and cooked Mt. Olive, 68-29, Nov. 28. GHS improved to 3-4 on the year and dropped the Wildcats to 0-3.

The Miners host Greenville Thurs., Dec. 1 and Auburn Mon., Dec. 5.

Mt. Olive plays at Lincolnwood Mon., Dec. 5 and hosts 1-4 Southwestern Wed., Dec. 7.

Carlinville

A young but talented team captain in Isabella Tiburzi logged double figures in the scoring column and pushed Carlinville to its first win of the season at Greenfield-Northwestern Nov. 22.

The strong sophomore tallied 15 points and the Cavaliers tamed the Tigers, 41-25. Jordyn Loveless added eight points. Addie Ruyle contributed seven tallies and Freshman Kaitlyn Reels scored six.

The victory came in-between a pair of defeats CHS suffered at the hands of Pleasant Plains (54-26) Nov. 21 and Carrollton (49-40) Nov. 28.

The Cavaliers, which are without an upperclassman, are 1-4 overall and will travel to Vandalia to tip off the South Central Conference campaign Thurs., Dec. 1.

Greenfield-Northwestern is 1-2 after beating Triopia, 34-29, Nov. 28.

North Mac

North Mac competed at the New Berlin Turkey Tip-off tournament last weekend and finished in fifth place.

The Panthers went 2-2 with wins over Lutheran and Triopia.

Abby Hendricks was named to the All-Tournament team.

North Mac is 4-4 overall.

The Panthers host Pana in conference play Thurs., Dec. 1.