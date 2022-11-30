HS boys’ basketball: Greenfield-NW defeats Gillespie, Bunker Hill wins season opener

Southwestern and North Mac compete in tip-off tournaments; Mick Downs and J.T. Alexander named to All-Touney team at New Berlin

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

To tip off the high school boys’ basketball season, Greenfield-Northwestern and Bunker Hill logged victories in their season openers, while Southwestern and North Mac competed at tip-off tournaments over the holiday break.

Greenfield-Northwestern and Bunker Hill victories

Both Greenfield-Northwestern and Bunker Hill didn’t have much trouble in putting away their opponents and earning an undefeated start.

Greenfield-Northwestern raced past Gillespie, 63-46, Nov. 28.

Bunker Hill jumped out to a 16-9 first quarter lead and consistently expanded the advantage, winning all four quarters en route to a 69-42 victory at FBA O’Fallon Nov. 21.

The Tigers and Minutemen met head-to-head at Bunker Hill Nov. 29. Coverage will be featured in next week’s issue.

Greenfield-Northwestern begins its December slate at Carlinville Thurs., Dec. 1.

Bunker Hill, which played host to Staunton Nov. 30, will continue its first homestand Tues., Dec. 6 against Christ Our Rock of Centralia.

On Nov. 29, Gillespie hosted Mt. Olive, which came in 0-4 following losses to St. Elmo Nov. 21 (72-38), Lebanon Nov. 22 (46-32), Mulberry Grove Nov. 23 (53-51) and Cowden Nov. 26 (65-31). The Miners stay home to take on Carrollton Fri., Dec. 2 and Civic Memorial Mon., Dec. 5.

North Mac and Southwestern at tip-off tournaments

North Mac split four contests and walked away with fourth place at the New Berlin Turkey Tip-off. The Panthers started 2-0 with victories over Meridian and Lincolnwood, then dropped the next two contests against the host Pretzels and South County Vipers. Mick Downs and J.T. Alexander were named to the All-Tournament team.

Down South, Piasa Southwestern went 1-3 against GLCA Florissent, East Alton-Wood River, Maryville Christian and Roxana. The Birds fell to GLCA 59-33 Nov. 21, EAWR 59-45 Nov. 22 and Roxana 50-32 Nov. 26. The Birds’ lone victory came agaist Maryville 47-41 Nov. 25.

North Mac opened its home season against Pawnee Nov. 29. The Panthers additionally play host to former rivals Athens Fri., Dec. 2 and Auburn Tues., Dec. 6.

Southwestern traveled to Carrollton Nov. 29 and will rematch Roxana in Piasa Fri., Dec. 2 before heading back out on the road to Calhoun Sat., Dec. 3 and Wesclin Tues., Dec. 6.

Bitter start for Staunton

Though Madison was a tough opponent, the Staunton Bulldogs were hoping for a better result than what they got in their season opener Nov. 22.

Staunton struggled to contain the visiting Trojans and was handed a 71-37 defeat on its home floor.

The Bulldogs, which looked to rebound at Roxana Nov. 29 and Bunker Hill Nov. 30, battle East Alton-Wood River on the road Tues., Dec. 6.