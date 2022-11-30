Geraldine Ann Wright, 81, of Benld, passed away at her residence on Thursday, Nov. 24, 2022.

She was born June 22, 1941, in Carlinville to Charles Michael Norbent and Frances Mary Turigliatto Norbent. She married Andrew J. Wright on May 21, 1960 in Carlinville. He preceded her in death on Feb. 19, 2005.

She was a retired florist for Blossom Shop in Gillespie. Geraldine was a member of the of High School “Dinner Club.” She was a former Girl Scout and Boy Scout Leader.

She is survived by her son, Robert J. Wright of Benld; daughter, Kellie (Phil) Vesper of Benld; grandchildren, Veronica “Ronni” Pauli of Arnold, MO, Hunter Vesper of Staunton; great-grandchild, Autumn Pauli and sister, Mary Carter of Benld.

Geraldine was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; sister, Martha Norbent and brother, Jack Norbent.

Services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 30, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Benld. Burial was at the Benld Cemetery, Benld.

Memorials are suggested to Partnership For Educational Excellence District #7 or Gillespie – Benld Area Ambulance Service.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Benld, is in charge of the arrangements.