Gayle Marlene Weichbrodt, 76, of Bunker Hill, passed at Barnes-Jewish Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Wednesday, Nov. 23, 2022 at 7:49 p.m.

She was born May 15, 1946 in Alton, to Robert Wieseman and Ruth Joyce Wieseman.

She married Edward J. Weichbrodt on Aug. 22, 1964 in Bunker Hill.

She was a homemaker.

Gayle was an antique collector, car enthusiast and avid shopper.

She is survived by her spouse, Edward Weichbrodt of Bunker Hill; daughter, Cindy McCarty of Bunker Hill; grandson, Derek McCarty; sisters, Pat (Bill) Farris of Bunker Hill and Bobbie (Rocky) Aljets of Bunker Hill.

Gayle was preceded in death by her parents.

Visitation will be held on Thursday, Dec. 1, 2022 at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill from 5 to 8 p.m. Funeral services are Friday, Dec. 2, 2022 at 10 a.m. at Zion Lutheran Church in Bunker Hill. Burial will be at Rose Lawn Memory Gardens, Bethalto.

Memorials are suggested to Adopt-A-Pet or Treehouse Wildlife Center.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.