Betty Ann Sherman, 70, of Gillespie, passed away at her residence on Monday, Nov. 21, 2022 at 2:35 p.m.

She was born Oct. 18, 1952, in Litchfield, to Lawrence Enrici and Minette Harms Enrici.

She married Robert Dale Sherman Sr. on Sept. 16, 1972 in Gillespie. He preceded her in death on March 28, 2016.

She was a cook for Gillespie Community Unit School District 7.

She is survived by her sons, Robert (significant other, Tammy Koniak) Sherman Jr. of Gillespie, Brian (Dominique) Sherman of Imperial, MO; grandchildren, Brock Sherman, Zoe Sherman; sister, Kathleen (Ron) Mueller of Chippewa Falls, WI; brothers in law, Dick Drew and Roy Sherman.

Betty was preceded in death by her parents; spouse and sister, Elaine Drew.

Services were held on Saturday, Nov. 26, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home in Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Gillespie Sports Boosters or Partnership For Educational Excellence District #7.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.