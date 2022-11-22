Sandra Lou Hicks

Sandra “Sandy” Lou Hicks, 79 of Chatham, formerly of Carlinville passed away Tuesday morning, Nov. 15, 2022, at her daughters residence.

Sandy was born Sept. 15, 1943, a daughter of Kenneth and Norma E. (Watters) Garrett.

Sandy graduated from Carlinville High School with the class of 1961.

She married Thomas Cunningham Feb. 16, 1962 in Carlinville and later divorced. In 1999 she married Charles David “Bud” Hicks.

Sandy worked in the Macoupin County Treasurer’s office for 16 years, then was the Carlinville City Clerk for 14 years. She enjoyed bowling, softball, darts, shuffleboard, boating, crafts and camping with friends. Sandy was a “Fun Seeker” and loved to dance. One of her favorite sayings was “ if you don’t want to have fun, stay home”.

She was a member of the Emmanuel Baptist Church in Carlinville.

Sandy is survived by her daughter, Amy Niehaus of Chatham; son, Tom Cunningham of Medora; step-daughters, Sheila Stokes of Carlinville, Kathy Jo Gooding of Carlinville; eight grandchildren, Jered, Justin, Joshua (Madeline) Niehaus, Alexa Layton, Sammi (Justin) Heggy, Kamryn and Krista Gooding, Mandi Amaxopulos; four great grandchildren; brothers, Jim (Shelly) Garrett of Villa Grove, IL and Lynden R. “Alby” (Dawn) Albertine of Carlinville.

Sandy was preceded in death by her parents; husband and sister, Judy Bowman.

Visitation was held on Thursday, Nov. 17, 2022, at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville.

Funeral Services were held on Friday, Nov. 18, 2022 at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home with Rev. Cliff Woodman officiating.

Burial will follow in Prairie Lawn Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to American Cancer Society.

Visit davisandersonfuneralhome.com to leave condolences or light a candle in her memory.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville is in charge of arrangements.