James “Jim” Lee Ditch, 67, of Gillespie, passed away at his residence on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022 at 12:10 p.m.

He was born Oct. 14, 1955, in Saint Charles, MO to Rev. Raymond Ditch and Patsy Crews Ditch.

He married Gail Stoddard Ditch on March 20, 1986. She preceded him in death on July 25, 2005.

He was a retired truck driver for Logistics Trucking Lines. James enjoyed hunting, fishing, and being a musician.

He is survived by his father, Ray Ditch of Middletown; son, Kyle Ditch (Chelsie Kelley) of Mount Olive; step daughter, Jennifer (Mike) Zippay of Benld; step grandchildren, Lucille Zippay, Grace Zippay; siblings, Dan (Brenda) Ditch of Excello, MO, Dave Ditch of Mt Clare, Janet (Vic) Pierard of Rossville, GA, Rae Jean (S.M.) Davis of Middletown; many nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his mother and spouse.

Per Jim’s wishes, no public services will be held.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com. Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.