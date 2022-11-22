HS basketball: Staunton girls 3-0, Gillespie shuts down Williamsville

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Fresh off a 65-31 road victory at Wesclin that brought them to 2-0, the Staunton Lady Bulldogs made it three wins in a row as they dominated Mt. Olive in their home opener, 59-20, Nov. 17.

The Bulldogs will stay put over Thanksgiving weekend to spend time with their families and play more basketball. Following the festivities, Staunton hits the hardwood Sat., Nov. 26 against East Alton Wood River and will battle Calhoun Mon., Nov. 28.

Mt. Olive, 0-2 with the loss, travels to Gillespie Mon., Nov. 28.

Gillespie shuts down Williamsville

The Gillespie Miners had their work cut out for them in a tough tournament against Williamsville, Matoon and Lincoln over the past weekend but managed to get out of there with one win.

Gillespie still had plenty of inconsistencies when it came to putting the ball in the basket, but the defense did more than enough in the opener as the Miners shut down Williamsville, 35-26. Mia Brawner scored 12 points, including six in the fourth quarter to put away the Bullets.

Gillespie came crashing back down to reality in the next two contests. The Miners were easily defeated 50-24 by Mattoon and then took a 78-16 gut punch from Lincoln in the finale.

The Miners are 1-3 overall and will welcome Mt. Olive to ‘The Pit’ Mon., Nov. 28.

Carlinville 0-2 against Athens, Williamsville

With no upperclassmen to be found in their lineup heading into the season, an 0-2 start was not a surprise for the Carlinville Cavaliers.

Carlinville put forth a solid effort in a 43-40 season-opening home loss at Williamsville Nov. 15, but was unable to pick up the pieces against Athens on the road Nov. 18.

The Cavaliers led 18-16 at the half and 31-30 heading into the final eight minutes against the Bullets at the Big House before starting off with a tough loss.

Hannah Gibson, after going scoreless in the first half, erupted for 15 tallies down the stretch to keep CHS in it up until the end. Jordyn Loveless added 14 tallies in the backcourt, connecting on four shots from beyond the arc.

On Nov. 18, Carlinville lost 43-29 at Athens. Braley Wiser led the Cavaliers with eight points in defeat.

The Cavaliers hosted Pleasant Plains Nov. 21 and traveled to Greenfield Nov. 22. Results from those games will be published in the next issue.

Carlinville plays at Carrollton Mon., Nov. 28 and will open the South Central Conference campaign at Vandalia Thurs., Dec. 1.

Southwestern pummels North Greene, gets off to rusty start at Litchfield tournament

After getting housed in their first game two days prior, the Southwestern Piasa Birds rebounded with a 49-30 victory over North Greene at White Hall.

The Birds then ventured to Litchfield for a Thanksgiving tournament, which tipped Nov. 19. Southwestern came out of the gates flat and could never hang with Carlyle, who breezed to a 74-20 triumph. The Birds looked to bounce back against the host Purple Panthers Nov. 21.

Southwestern hosts East Alton Wood River Mon., Nov. 28.

North Mac and Bunker Hill

In other action, North Mac is 2-2 following back-to-back losses against South Fork (49-43 Nov. 17) and Auburn (54-40 Nov. 18). The Panthers previously defeated Mt. Olive 62-31 at home Nov. 15.

Bunker Hill sputtered in its season opener at Lincolnwood, 41-21.