Douglas Noel Konneker, 67, of Huntington Beach, CA, passed away unexpectedly on Oct. 24, 2022.

Doug was born on Dec. 25, 1954 to Stanley and Julia (Barrick) Konneker in Carlinville.

After Doug graduated from Carlinville High School in 1972, he went on to study at the University of Illinois.

After graduating in 1976 with a bachelors degree in accounting, he began his career in Springfield. Not long after Doug spread his wings and adventured west to California where he began he lifelong career in IT security and worked at Hughes Aircraft as an IT Security Engineer.

In 1984 Doug met his former wife, Pamela, on a blind date.

After retirement in 2019, Doug enjoyed his favorite pastimes of screenwriting, researching plots for film scripts, and reading. He loved spending time with his son and daughter and reminiscing over — another hobby of his — photography from his children’s years growing up.

He is survived by his children, Jordan and Ariel; siblings, Carolyn Hallbauer of Carlinville, Martha Jean McCormack of Gillespie, Gregory (Marion) Konneker of Winchester, England; 15 nieces and nephews.

Douglas was preceded in death by his parents, Stanley and Julia; siblings, Judith “Judy” Ann Hilst and Stanley Barrick “Barry” Konneker.

A memorial service will be held at Davis-Anderson Funeral Home, Carlinville on Dec. 19, 2022, at 11 a.m. Interment will be at Mayfield Cemetery in Carlinville.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to a favorite animal rescue organization or the local 4-H chapter as Doug had a soft spot in his heart for furry creatures since his upbringing on his family’s farm in Carlinville.

Davis-Anderson Funeral Home in charge of arrangements.