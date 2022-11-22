CHS football and volleyball teams hold banquets, present awards

By JACKSON WILSON

Enquirer Democrat Reporter

Recently, the Carlinville High School football and volleyball teams held their annual ‘end of season’ banquets.

Each event was conducted in similar style, with a dinner followed by the presentation of awards.

FOOTBALL

The CHS football team held its banquet at the Carlinville Elk’s Lodge Nov. 9.

After a brief season recap from coaches Chad Easterday, Alan Cooper and Michael Morrison, the team recognized its All-Conference representatives and presented plaques to individual award recipients.

This year’s All-Conference Cavaliers were Declan Braley, Jake Schwartz, Zach Reels, Rex Reels, Liam Tieman, Ethan Gibbel, Jack Rouse, Gabe Henson and Ryenn Hart.

Varsity awards were presented to Z. Reels (Most Valuable Player, Most Valuable Linebacker); Rouse (Most Valuable Running Back); Braley (Most Valuable Offensive Lineman, Most Valuable Defensive Lineman); Tieman (Most Valuable Wide Receiver/Tight End); Gibbel (Most Valuable Defensive Back); Hart (Special Team Player); and Tristan Keller (Scout Team Player). R. Reels and Gabe Henson shared Most Improved Player honors.

The MVPs of the junior varsity team, which went 7-2 this year, were Mason Gilpin (offense) and Mason Wise (defense).

Talen Colbert (offensive) and Noah Convery (defensive) received freshman MVP awards.

From left, Melanie Murphy, Chloe Pope, Makenah Dugan, Isabella Tiburzi, Hannah Gibson, Jordyn Loveless and Kallie Kimbro each received plaques at the Carlinville High School volleyball awards’ banquet. Photo contributed.

VOLLEYBALL

On Nov. 13, the CHS volleyball team honored its All-Conference athletes and individual award winners in the CHS cafeteria.

Melanie Murphy and Isabella Tiburzi were named this year’s Most Valuable Players.

Kallie Kimbro received the Most Improved Player award.

The 110% Award was presented to Chloe Pope.

Murphy and Lizzy Clarkson were honored as team captains.

Jordyn Loveless was the leading offensive threat and Makenah Dugan proved herself as the team’s most elite defender.

Kaitlyn Reels and Madeline Murphy were the Junior Varsity Players of the Year.

Tiburzi (first team) and Dugan (third team) represented CHS on the South Central’s All-Conference roster.

Liz Hammann was recognized for her role as team manager.

The coaches additionally awarded certifcates to varsity, junior varsity and freshman athletes that led their respective teams in a particular statistic.

Defense (varsity)

Chloe Pope (187 digs, 210 attempts, 89 percent)

Makenah Dugan (362 digs, 413 attempts, 88 percent)

High Aces (varsity)

Makenah Dugan (41 aces, 339 attempts)

Setting (varsity)

Isabella Tiburzi (2,008 attempts, 474 assists, 98 percent)

High Service Points (varsity)

Makenah Dugan (196 Service Points, 339 attempts)

High Serving Percentage (varsity)

Isabella Tiburzi (94.8 percent, 309 attempts)

High Kills (varsity)

Isabella Tiburzi (159 kills, 417 attempts)

High Kill Percentage (varsity)

Isabella Tiburzi (.271, 417 attempts)

Hannah Gibson (.160, 331 attempts

Serve Receive (varsity)

Makenah Dugan (93 percent, 749 attempts)

Blocks (varsity)

Hannah Gibson (33 blocks)

Defense (JV)

Chloe Pope (63 digs, 71 attempts, 89 percent)

High Aces (JV)

Braley Wiser (37 aces, 180 attempts)

Setting (JV)

Braley Wiser (723 attempts, 205 assists, 97 percent)

High Service Points (JV)

Braley Wiser (102 Service Points, 180 attempts)

High Serving Percentage (JV)

Bella Widner (96 percent, 100 attempts)

High Kills (JV)

Kaitlyn Reels (74 Kills, 199 attempts)

Madeline Murphy (74 kills, 180 attempts)

High Kill Percentage (JV)

Madeline Murphy (.283, 180 attempts)

Serve Receive (JV)

Chloe Pope – 75 percent, 85 attempts

Blocking (JV)

Kaitlyn Reels (100 blocks, 12 stuff blocks)

Madeline Murphy (98 blocks, 10 stuff blocks)

Defense (Frosh)

Jill Jackson (110 digs, 122 attempts, 90 percent)

High Aces (Frosh)

Hallie Gibson (23 aces, 105 attempts)

Setting (Frosh)

Madeline Murphy (193 attempts, 40 assists, 93 percent)

High Service Points (Frosh)

Madeline Murphy (63 Service Points, 114 attempts)

High Serving Percentage (Frosh)

Bella Widner (94 percent, 105 attempts)

Adair Sullivan (94 percent, 70 attempts)

High Kills (Frosh)

Taylor Brandenburg (35 kills, 70 attempts)

High Kill Percentage (Frosh)

Taylor Brandenburg (.314, 70 attempts)

Serve Receive Award (Frosh)

Bella Widner (49 percent, 129 attempts)

Blocking (Frosh)

Taylor Brandenburg (19 stuff blocks, 78 blocks)