Christmas events coming to Macoupin County

By ERIN SANSON

Enquirer~Democrat Reporter

After Thanksgiving has passed, it is the start of the Christmas season. The towns of Macoupin County celebrate in their own way with many events coming up in the next several weeks.

Bunker Hill

Bunker Hill is lighting their Christmas Tree on Sun. Nov. 27. The tree was placed in the center of town on Nov. 17. The lighting ceremony, held by the Bunker Hill Beautification Committee, will be from 3 to 6 p.m. The lights will come on at 5:30 p.m. There will be several vendors set up for Christmas shopping. Carriage rides, hot chocolate, S’mores and a special guest from way up North are just some of the activities available at the event.

Carlinville

Carlinville lit the lights around the Square on Tues. Nov. 22. Several guests were present for the event. There will be more coverage of the event in the upcoming issue of the Enquirer~Democrat.

The Christmas in Carlinville event is coming up the first weekend of December. A special guest will be in his house on the Carlinville Square from Friday to Sunday. Christmas in Carlinville officially opens at noon on Friday. Vendors will be set up on East Main Street, Cross Church and The Macoupin County Historical Society.

Many of the special events from years past will return to Christmas in Carlinville such as a petting zoo, live reindeer, Chef Bananas and returning this year are the Courthouse Tours led by Andrea Duncan. A full schedule of events can be found at www.christmasincarlinville.com.

Gillespie

The Holiday Sparkle event is returning to Gillespie this year after a four-year absence. More information can be found in this week’s edition of the Coal Country Times.

Staunton

In Staunton, the tree lighting will be held on Main Street at 7 p.m. Citizen of the Year and the live nativity from the Clergy Association will be from 6 to 8 p.m. After the tree is lit there will be another lighting ceremony in Duda Park for the Christmas displays. The displays will be on each Friday, Saturday and Sunday and there will be special activities in Duda Park each Saturday.

The Staunton Holiday Walk is also on Fri. Dec. 2 from 4 to 8 p.m. at participating businesses. On Sat. Dec. 3, there will be several downtown events including, Snacks with Santa, carriage rides and Passport Stops, which have free crafts and activities for kids.

Businesses participating in Passport Stops include Mayfield’s, Russell Furniture, Pearl Essence Studio, Vintage Station, Sullivan’s Gift Shop, Brickhouse Florist, Fleming Tawfall and Co., The MAC, Neals n Gauging Trains and Sidetracked hobbies, Mercantile on Main, Cisler Real Estate, Madison Communications, Ink Forged, Bank of Springfield, Associated Bank, Bank of Hillsboro, Thrivent and St. Paul’s United Church of Christ. Visitors who get their card stamped at ten or more places are entered in a drawing for gift cards to local businesses.

Virden

Virden Country Christmas will begin on Dec. 2 with the opening of the Virden Christmas Market at 3 p.m. that afternoon. The market will be open Friday from 3 to 9 p.m. and Saturday from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. The annual lighted Christmas parade will be Dec. 2 at 7:30 p.m. This year’s theme is “Candy Land Christmas.”

The Sly Fox Bookstore will be hosting a story time from 6:30-7:30 p.m. on Friday evening.

Breakfast with Santa will be Sat. Dec. 3 from 9-11 a.m. at the Firehouse.