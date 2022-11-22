Billie Jean Mullink, 86, of Bunker Hill, passed away at University Care Center, Edwardsville, on Monday, Nov. 14, 2022.

She was born July 30, 1936, in Hardin, to John L. Ray and Margaret Helen Bull Ray.

She married Leonard Anton “Slick” Mullink on July 31, 1953 in Bunker Hill. He preceded her in death on Oct. 27, 2014.

Billie was a member of the AARP, Bunker Hill Birthday Club and St. Mary’s Altar Society.

She enjoyed decorating cakes.

She is survived by her daughters, Mary Jane (Jim) Hessel of Holiday Shores, Tammy (Mike) Orban of Bunker Hill; grandchildren, Jim Hessel, II, Dawn (James) Holtkamp, Eric Arzuagas, Brad (Erin) Collins, Cristi Kueck, Bryan (Shadow) Collins, Valerie (Alex) Naylor, Nick (Nicole) Orban; great grandchildren, Maria, Kobe, Rosemary, Jay, Jack, Mora, Kasen, Elijah, Ethan, Abby, Harlow, Knox, Violet, Cove, Charlie, Miles, Kameron, Courtney, Klayton, Gweyndylan, Maxx; siblings, Gary (Sharon) Ray, Ron (Lonna) Ray; sisters in law, Thelma Ray, Liz Ray; brother in law, Bob Hurley; several other family members and friends.

Billie was preceded in death by her parents; spouse; daughter, Teresa Mullink; granddaughter, Bethany Orban; siblings, John Ray, Don (Jeanne) Ray, Jim Ray, Wayne (Ann) Ray, Lela (Allen) Welch and June Hurley.

Services were held on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill. Burial will be at St. Mary’s Cemetery, Bunker Hill.

Memorials are suggested to St. Michael’s Church.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Bunker Hill, is in charge of the arrangements.