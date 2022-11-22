Alpha Tau welcomes a new member and holds auction

The Nov. 12, meeting of the Alpha Tau Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma Society International met at the Federated Church in Carlinville. The gathering began with an induction ceremony conducted for new member, Nancy Bitner. Nancy and her husband Don recently returned to the Girard area after having served as Assistant ROE 30 Superintendent in Southern Illinois. Currently she is Coordinator of Gifted Education/Assistant Principal for Springfield District 186. Before working with ROE 30, she was a home economics teacher.

The Annual auction to fund the Educational Grants for future women educators during their student teaching was conducted by Jeanette Earley and Dawn Cherry with Carolyn Furman as the cashier. They were able to add $955 to the fund.

During the business meeting, President Mary Ann Pollitt discussed their recently purchased a Zoom license in a cooperative group project with Illinois State Organization. Having this license will give Alpha Tau unlimited opportunities to conduct various meetings on line. Recently the chapter held a Rules Committee meeting to update the Chapter Rules on a Zoom gathering.

The updated Chapter Rules was a part of the business being discussed. All changes were approved with the addition of a new change to delete an obsolete word. Temporarily adjourning the business meeting, the Rules Committee met to address the suggested change. With the revised document having been accepted at the first reading, the members will soon have the opportunity to vote to accept the new version as the Chapter Rules for 2023.

President Mary Ann announced that Joan Funk has been reappointed as Ambassador (State Visitor) and will attend in-person at the April 2023 meeting.