William V. “Woody” Woodruff, 83, of Gillespie, passed away at Heritage Health of Gillespie, on Sunday, Nov. 13, 2022.

He was born July 16, 1939, in Gillespie, to Wayne Woodruff and Ellen Heyen Davidson.

He married Janice Ward Woodruff in March 18, 2002 in Memphis, TN. She preceded him in death on October 7, 2019.

He was a retired truck driver.

William was a member of the US Army Reserves.

He was a member of the Gillespie Lions Club, Gillespie Bass Club and VFW Post 4547 of Gillespie.

He enjoyed the St. Louis Cardinals, fishing, playing cards, riding a bike and drinking a beer.

He is survived by his children, Beth Ann (Larry) Johnson of Osage, IA, Jeff Broderick of Los Angeles, CA; step children, Dan Welch of Carlinville, Darren (Cindy) Welch of Gillespie, Gina Corbin of Gillespie, Donna Welch of Staunton; grandchildren, Devynn and Piper Johnson, Dustin (Christine) Welch, Courtney (Isaiah) Law, Misty Fritz, Summer Johnson; five great grandchildren; sisters, Sally (Bob) Labby, Mary (Norman) Engelke, Mary (Tom) Schwab.

William was preceded in death by his spouse; mother and step father, Ellen and Bill Davidson; father, Wayne Woodruff; sister, Barb Welsh.

Services were held on Wednesday, Nov. 16, 2022 at Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie. Burial will be at Gillespie Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Alzheimers Association.

