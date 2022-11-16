James L. “Sonny” Sandretto, 91, of Gillespie, passed away at Mercy Hospital, St. Louis, MO on Friday, Nov. 11, 2022.

He was born Nov. 2, 1931, in Gillespie, to James Sandretto and Mamie Pianfetti Sandretto.

He married Rosalie Genetti Sandretto.

He was retired after having been a senior systems analyst for McDonnell Douglas.

James was a veteran of the US Army after having served during Korea.

He was a member of the 3rd Degree K of C of Gillespie, VFW Post 4547 of Gillespie, CFU.

He enjoyed fishing and playing cards.

He is survived by his spouse, Rosalie Sandretto of Gillespie; children, Joan Libbra of Benld, Brett Sandretto of Gillespie, Becky (Jon) Frieda of Sunset Hills, MO; grandchildren, Rhett Hasara, Gina Libbra, Dustin Libbra, Miranda Sandretto, Nico Frieda, Aurelio Frieda, Luciano Frieda; brothers in laws, Bill (Jean) Genetti of Chatham, Francis (Rita) Genetti of Gillespie; sister in law, Debbie Cox of Staunton; several nieces and nephews.

James was preceded in death by his parents; sisters, Lorraine Davies, Virginia Lanter and son in law, Ron Libbra.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie from 9:30 a.m. until 11:00 a.m. Funeral mass will be on Saturday, November 19, 2022 at SS Simon & Jude Church, Gillespie at 11:00 a.m. Burial will be at Holy Cross Cemetery, Gillespie.

Memorials are suggested to Coal Museum, Catholic Children’s Home, Alton or Knights of Columbus, Gillespie.

Anyone wishing to send an online condolence may do so at kravanyafuneral.com.

Kravanya Funeral Home, Gillespie, is in charge of the arrangements.